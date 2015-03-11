Staples agrees to amend bylaws on director nominations

March 11 (Reuters) - Staples Inc has agreed to a proposal to allow shareholders who have held a stake of at least 3 percent for three years to nominate directors, bowing to pressure from the New York City comptroller and the city’s public pension funds.

If approved by Staples' shareholders, these investors will be able nominate up to 20 percent of its directors for a board of 10 or more members, and 25 percent for nine or fewer members, Comptroller Scott Stringer's office said on Wednesday. (on.nyc.gov/1B4KFx1)

Activist investor Starboard Value LP holds 4.5 percent of the office supplies retailer, which currently has 11 board members.

Staples has also agreed to limit nominations by shareholders whose previous candidate served on the board for less than two straight terms or whose candidate did not get at least 15 percent of votes in the previous two years.

The company’s shareholders will vote on the proposals at its 2016 annual meeting.

Stringer proposed in November that 75 companies, including Staples, adopt new “proxy access” rules that make it easier for groups of shareholders to nominate board candidates.

“Proxy access” is shareholders’ ability to nominate directors to run against a company’s chosen slate of director nominees using its annual meeting materials.

Big Lots Inc and Whiting Petroleum Corp are among the other companies that have agreed to amend their bylaws, the comptroller’s office said.

Exxon Mobil Corp and three other large energy companies last month failed to block shareholder resolutions on director nomination rules put forth by the New York City pension funds.

The $163 billion funds are the city’s Employees’ Retirement System, the Teachers’ Retirement System, the Police Pension Fund, the Fire Department Pension Fund and the Board of Education Retirement System. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)