FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Staples says security breach may have affected 1.16 mln cards
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 9:50 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Staples says security breach may have affected 1.16 mln cards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, share movement)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Office-supply retailer Staples Inc said about 1.16 million payment cards might have been affected by the data breach announced in October.

An investigation by external data security experts showed that criminals deployed malware to some point-of-sales systems at 115 U.S. stores, Staples said.

The company said it has since eradicated the malware.

Staples, which has more than 1,400 stores in the country, said the malware might have allowed access to some transaction data, including cardholder names, payment card numbers, expiration dates, and card verification codes.

At 113 stores, the malware may have allowed access to data for purchases from Aug. 10 through Sept. 16. At two stores, the access may have been for purchases from July 20 through Sept. 16.

The investigation also reported some fraudulent payment card usage related to four Manhattan stores, but those did not have malware.

Staples became the latest U.S. retailer to combat security data breaches after Sears Holdings Corp said in October it was the victim of a cyberattack that likely resulted in the theft of some customer payment cards at its Kmart stores.

Shares of Staples have jumped 40.85 percent since Oct. 21, when the company announced the investigation. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.