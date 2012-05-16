FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Staples sales disappoint on international weakness
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Staples sales disappoint on international weakness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.30 vs est $0.30

* Q1 revenue $6.10 bln vs est $6.18 bln

* Outlook for 2012 unchanged

May 16 (Reuters) - Staples Inc, the largest U.S. office supply chain, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by weakness in international markets such as Europe and Australia.

The company -- which operates in 26 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia -- kept its 2012 outlook, saying it continues to expect slow growth in the U.S. economy and soft demand in Europe.

Staples said it expects full-year sales to rise in the low single-digits, with earnings per share increasing in the high single-digits from $1.37 last year.

First-quarter net income fell to $187.1 million, or 27 cents per share, from $198.2 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items , the company earned 30 cents per share.

Total sales fell marginally to $6.1 billion. Sales at Staples’ international business, which makes up about 20 percent of the company’s business, fell 8 percent to $1.2 billion.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 30 cents per share, on revenue of $6.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Smaller rival OfficeMax Inc earlier this month reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts.

Office Depot Inc also saw cost cutting efforts pay off in its latest reported quarter.

Staples shares closed at $14.75 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.