By Lauren Silva Laughlin
| DALLAS, June 29
DALLAS, June 29 Sycamore Partners had better be
ready to roll up its sleeves. The private equity firm is buying
Staples for $6.9 billion. Handing over a near-20 percent premium
for the struggling office supplies retailer looks foolhardy.
As at many other chains, the top line at Staples has been
declining. The company’s revenue has fallen more than 7 percent
over its last two fiscal years, and those declines are
continuing. Staples posted an operating loss in its most recent
year. According to Eikon, analysts are expecting revenue to fall
for the next three years.
Sycamore's deal requires a fancy calculator to add up.
Assume the buyers write a check for 30 percent of the deal's
value, which would be lower than the average. If the company can
then match analysts’ estimates for next year’s EBITDA of $1.3
billion and maintain that performance over five years, it could
afford dividends of roughly $300 million a year.
Selling the company at the same 5.3 times EBITDA as the
purchase price, and assuming no debt is paid down in the
meantime, Sycamore would post a 15 percent annual return. That
hardly gives the private equity firm much cushion if it can’t
lure customers into buying more printers and post-it notes.
But paying those dividends will be a stretch. The company
currently has nine banks listed as financiers, suggesting that
no single bank is willing to take on a lot of the deal risk.
They will want the company to use free cash flow to pay down
debt. If not, firms like Staples enter dangerous territory. The
retail, restaurants, and consumer products sectors have
accounted for a quarter of all defaults this year, according to
S&P Global Ratings. They comprised only a tenth at this point
last year.
Most turnarounds require some investment. If Staples finds
it must use most of its cash to pay off debt, it will struggle
to nurse itself back to health. Sycamore can prod the company to
pay dividends or invest in propping up EBITDA - but probably not
both. The private equity firm is already elbows deep in trying
to revive retail businesses. The paper shredders Staples sells
may come in handy.
