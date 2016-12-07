FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Cerberus Capital to buy majority stake in Staples' European unit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 7, 2016 / 10:34 AM / 9 months ago

Cerberus Capital to buy majority stake in Staples' European unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Office supplies retailer Staples Inc said it would sell a controlling interest in its European business to an affiliate of private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP.

Staples' European unit consists of retail, contract, and online businesses in 16 countries, generating aggregate annual sales of about 1.7 billion euros ($1.82 billion).

Staples will retain a 15 percent stake in the business, the company said on Wednesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal comes two months after smaller rival Office Depot Inc said it would sell its European operations to investment company Aurelius Group. ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.