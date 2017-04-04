FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
CORRECTED-Office supplies retailer Staples explores sale - source
#Hot Stocks
April 4, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-Office supplies retailer Staples explores sale - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to "Tuesday" from "Monday" in first paragraph)

April 4 (Reuters) - Staples Inc, the largest U.S. office supplies retailer, is considering selling itself, and is in talks with private-equity bidders, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

The retailer last year called off a proposed merger with rival Office Depot Inc, due to antitrust concerns.

Staples spokesman Mark Cautela declined to comment.

The company's shares rose nearly 15 percent in early trading on the Nasdaq. Staples had a market value of $5.65 billion as of Monday.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Staples was exploring a sale. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

