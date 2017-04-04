FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UPDATE 1-Office supplies retailer Staples explores sale - source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 4, 2017 / 2:34 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Office supplies retailer Staples explores sale - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, updates shares)

April 4 (Reuters) - Staples Inc is considering selling itself, and is in talks with private-equity bidders, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, sending the largest U.S. office supplies retailer's shares up about 15 percent.

The retailer last year called off a proposed merger with rival Office Depot Inc due to antitrust concerns.

Both companies have since announced cost-cutting plans and sold most of their European operations to focus on their North America businesses.

Framingham, Massachusetts-based Staples had a market value of $5.65 billion as of Monday.

Staples has reported falling sales for the last five years as it faces growing competition from Amazon.com and other online sellers, as well as big-box retailers such as Costco Wholesale Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Staples spokesman Mark Cautela declined to comment.

Office Depot's shares rose about 5.3 percent to $4.94 in morning trade.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Staples was exploring a sale. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Martina D'Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.