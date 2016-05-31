FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Staples CEO Ron Sargent to step down
May 31, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

Staples CEO Ron Sargent to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Office supplies retailer Staples Inc said Chief Executive Ron Sargent will step down after the company’s annual meeting on June 14.

The decision comes three weeks after Staples’ deal to buy smaller rival Office Depot Inc fell through.

“With the termination of the merger, we mutually agreed that now is the right time to transition to new management to lead Staples through its next phase of growth,” independent lead director Robert E. Sulentic said.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,; Editing by Don Sebastian

