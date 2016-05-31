Staples CEO Ron Sargent to step down

May 31 (Reuters) - Office supplies retailer Staples Inc said Chief Executive Ron Sargent will step down after the company’s annual meeting on June 14.

The decision comes three weeks after Staples’ deal to buy smaller rival Office Depot Inc fell through.

“With the termination of the merger, we mutually agreed that now is the right time to transition to new management to lead Staples through its next phase of growth,” independent lead director Robert E. Sulentic said.