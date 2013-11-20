FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Staples Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.34 from continuing ops
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Staples Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.34 from continuing ops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Staples Inc : * Announces third quarter 2013 performance * Sees FY 2013 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.21 to $1.25 from continuing

operations * Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations * Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $6.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.18 billion * Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations excluding

items * Says expects full year 2013 sales to decrease in the low single-digits

compared to 2012 sales on a 52 week basis of $23.9 billion * FY earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says foreign exchange impact from the stronger U.S. dollar also hurt total

company sales growth by one percent during Q3 * Says expects to generate more than $900 million of free cash flow & plans to

continue repurchasing its common stock during 2013 * Says ”continue to face weak demand for core office supplies, but we’re

driving growth online and in new categories” * Sales in international operations for Q3 of 2013 were $1.0 billion, a

decrease of eight percent compared to Q3 of 2012 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

