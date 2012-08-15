FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Staples sales miss estimates on weak global demand
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 10:15 AM / in 5 years

Staples sales miss estimates on weak global demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Staples Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday, hurt by weak demand in North America, Europe and Australia.

The largest U.S. office supply chain said sales had fallen 5.5 percent to $5.50 billion in the second quarter ended on July 28, well below the analysts’ average estimate of $5.72 billion.

Earlier this month, smaller rival Office Depot Inc reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by tepid demand in Europe and the United States.

Many investors look at office-supply retailers as a barometer of economic health because demand for their products is closely tied to white-collar employment rates.

