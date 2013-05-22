Staples quarterly profit misses analysts' estimates

May 22 (Reuters) - Staples Inc reported a slightly lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by a stronger dollar and weak sales in Europe and Australia.

The largest U.S. office supplies retailer said income from continuing operations fell to $170.4 million, or 26 cents a share, in the first quarter ended on May 4 from $192.9 million, or 28 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 27 cents a share on that basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.