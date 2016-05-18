Staples' first-quarter sales fall 3 percent

May 18 (Reuters) - Staples Inc, which aborted its planned takeover of Office Depot last week, reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong U.S. dollar and the closure of several stores.

Staples said net income fell to $41 million, or 6 cents per share, for the first quarter ended April 30, from $59 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales fell to $5.10 billion from $5.26 billion. (Reporting by Abhijith G and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)