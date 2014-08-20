FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Staples profit falls on lower sales of core office supplies
August 20, 2014

Staples profit falls on lower sales of core office supplies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Staples Inc’s quarterly profit fell 20 percent as it sold fewer computers and core office supplies in North America.

The largest U.S. office supply retailer said net income fell to $81.9 million, or 13 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2 from $102.5 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales fell 1.8 percent to $5.2 billion.

North America and online sales fell 6 percent to $2.3 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
