March 6, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

Staples quarterly sales fall 3.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Office supply retailer Staples Inc reported a 3.7 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and weak demand for computers and related accessories.

Staples posted a net loss attributable to the company of $260.4 million, or 41 cents per share, including a pre-tax charge of $410 million for the impairment of goodwill in its international operations.

The company reported a profit of $212.4 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $5.66 billion from $5.87 billion.

Staples said last month it would acquire Office Depot Inc in a $6.3 billion cash-and-stock deal. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
