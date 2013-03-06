FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Staples CEO says now selling Apple accessories online, will have in stores in Q1
March 6, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Staples CEO says now selling Apple accessories online, will have in stores in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 6 (Reuters) - Staples Inc : * CEO says now selling Apple accessories online, will have in stores in Q1 * CEO says expects to open first omnichannel store in Q1 * CEO says in n. America took out about 2 percent of store footprint, on track

to reduce by 15 percent by 2015 * CEO says superstorm sandy, competitive black Friday pressured Q4 sales * Says to remove more than 1 million sq feet from n. America stores this year * CEO says superstorm sandy reduced Q4 n. American commercial sales by about 1

percent * CEO says results in Europe remain tough, pleased with progress there

