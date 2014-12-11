FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Starboard Value buys 6 pct in Staples, raises Office Depot stake -WSJ
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

Starboard Value buys 6 pct in Staples, raises Office Depot stake -WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP has bought a 6 percent stake in Staples Inc and raised its stake in Office Depot Inc to 10 percent, in a move that could raise pressure for a combination of the office-supply retailers, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Based on Staples’ market value, the investment is worth about $550 million.

New York-based Starboard, which earlier held an 8.6 percent in Office Depot, is not expected to announce any changes it will push for in filings disclosing the stakes expected Thursday, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1un4jRL)

The move by Starboard could increase pressure on both companies from shareholders and analysts for a possible merger to face competitors like Amazon.com Inc, Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp known for their discounts on all kinds of products, the Journal said.

Shares of Office Depot and Staples rose in early September after Credit Suisse analyst G. Balter said in a note that a potential merger of the office supplies retailers looked “compelling”.

Office Depot bought smaller rival OfficeMax Inc in a $976 million deal in November.

Starboard bought a stake in Yahoo Inc and proposed a deal to buy out 3D technology licensor RealD Inc in September.

Staples, Starboard and Office Depot could not be reached for comments outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
