Starboard asks Staples to merge with Office Depot

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP called for office-supply chains Staples Inc and Office Depot Inc to merge, saying it would lead to greater savings.

A merger will result in synergies of at least $2 billion, which would more than double operating profits, and the two chains will be more efficient at closing stores when combined, Starboard said in a letter to Staples.

Office Depot declined to comment, saying it did not comment on rumors and speculation.

Staples was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)