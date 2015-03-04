Starboard says Staples needs to "improve" board

March 4 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP asked office supplies retailer Staples Inc to “improve” the composition of its board to complete the acquisition of Office Depot Inc and fully integrate its smaller rival.

Starboard, which did not suggest any candidate for the board in a letter to Staples on Wednesday, said the combined company could be worth $32-$37 per share.

The No.1 U.S. office supplies retailer agreed to buy No.2 Office Depot in a $6.3 billion deal announced a month ago. The deal is awaiting approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, but is widely expected to go ahead.

The hedge fund holds a 4.5 percent stake in Staples.

Staples shares were down slightly at $16.71 on the Nasdaq in early trading. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)