a year ago
Australia's Star Entertainment posts full-year net profit up 15 pct
August 25, 2016 / 10:55 PM / a year ago

Australia's Star Entertainment posts full-year net profit up 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australia's second largest casino company Star Entertainment Group Ltd said on Friday its full-year net profit rose 15 percent as it benefited from rising numbers of wealthy gamblers visiting from overseas.

Net profit totaled A$194.4 million ($148.13 million) for the year to June 30, the company said in regulatory filing. Turnover from its "International VIP" unit grew 7 percent to a record A$49.5 billion for the year. ($1 = 1.3123 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye)

