FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Australia's Star Entertainment posts record 1st-half net profit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
February 15, 2017 / 10:06 PM / 6 months ago

Australia's Star Entertainment posts record 1st-half net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group Ltd , Australia's No. 2 casino operator, posted a record first-half net profit thanks to a higher than expected win rate, but warned turnover from offshore gamblers was down after a rival's staff were arrested in China.

Net profit more than doubled to A$141.8 million for the six months through Dec. 31, 2016, higher than the A$118 million average forecast of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

But the company said turnover from international VIP customers - largely wealthy Asian gamblers visiting Australia - slid 27 percent in November and December following the arrest of 18 Crown Resorts Ltd staff in China in October. (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.