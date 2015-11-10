FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron's Thai unit IPO raises $435 mln.
#Market News
November 10, 2015 / 3:12 AM / 2 years ago

Chevron's Thai unit IPO raises $435 mln.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Star Petroleum Refining Pcl has set its IPO price at 9 baht ($0.2510) per share, aiming to raise up to 15.6 billion baht ($435.03 million) in an initial public offering later this month, the company said in a filing.

Star Petroleum, 64 percent owned by Chevron Corp, planned to sell up to 1.74 billion shares in the IPO, of which 1.39 billion shares will be sold by PTT Pcl, according the filing to Securities and Exchange Commission. ($1 = 35.8600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
