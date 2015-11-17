FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Chevron's Thai unit IPO to raise $435 mln.
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 2:17 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Chevron's Thai unit IPO to raise $435 mln.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say Chevron to raise $435 mln, instead of raises $435 mln)

BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Star Petroleum Refining Pcl has set its IPO price at 9 baht ($0.2510) per share, aiming to raise up to 15.6 billion baht ($435.03 million) in an initial public offering later this month, the company said in a filing.

Star Petroleum, 64 percent owned by Chevron Corp, planned to sell up to 1.74 billion shares in the IPO, of which 1.39 billion shares will be sold by PTT Pcl, according the filing to Securities and Exchange Commission. ($1 = 35.8600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.