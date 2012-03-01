FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Asahi seen as a front runner for CVC's StarBev-sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 1, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 6 years

Japan's Asahi seen as a front runner for CVC's StarBev-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Japanese brewer Asahi is emerging as a front runner to buy the East European brewer StarBev in the next two weeks with a sale expected to generate up to $3 billion for private equity owner CVC Capital Partners, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The private equity group is looking to sell the business which it bought in December 2009 after receiving several approaches from global brewing groups.

“Asahi have put a big price on the table, and we would expect a resolution in around two weeks time,” said one person involved in the sale process.

All parties either declined to comment or could not immediately be reached for comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.