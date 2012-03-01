Japan's Asahi seen as a front runner for CVC's StarBev-sources

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Japanese brewer Asahi is emerging as a front runner to buy the East European brewer StarBev in the next two weeks with a sale expected to generate up to $3 billion for private equity owner CVC Capital Partners, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The private equity group is looking to sell the business which it bought in December 2009 after receiving several approaches from global brewing groups.

“Asahi have put a big price on the table, and we would expect a resolution in around two weeks time,” said one person involved in the sale process.

All parties either declined to comment or could not immediately be reached for comment.