Molson Coors gains EU clearance for StarBev buy
June 6, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

Molson Coors gains EU clearance for StarBev buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. brewer Molson Coors won EU regulatory approval on Wednesday to buy east European peer StarBev for 2.65 billion euros ($3.30 billion) to boost its presence in developing markets.

Molson Coors, maker of Carling, Blue Moon and Coors Light beers, is buying StarBev from CVC Capital Partners .

The European Commission, the EU antitrust watchdog, said the deal would not pose any competition issues as it would not significantly alter the market.

“Given the small market share increase resulting from the transaction, the relatively low combined market shares of the parties and the presence of a number of credible competitors, the Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns,” the Commission said in a statement.

