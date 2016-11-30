FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Starboard pushes Rockwell Collins to reconsider B/E Aerospace deal - Bloomberg
November 30, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 9 months ago

Starboard pushes Rockwell Collins to reconsider B/E Aerospace deal - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value is pushing aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc to reconsider its $6.4 billion purchase of B/E Aerospace Inc , Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Starboard has instead asked Rockwell to explore alternative options, including selling itself, the report said. (bloom.bg/2gz8RGh)

In October, Rockwell Collins struck a deal to buy aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace, to expand the range of products Rockwell Collins supplies to major commercial and business aircraft. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

