CORRECTED-Starboard hires bankers to explore Smithfield deals
July 12, 2013 / 8:41 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Starboard hires bankers to explore Smithfield deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes wrong ticker symbol for Shuanghui in first paragraph)

July 12 (Reuters) - Activist shareholder Starboard Value LP said on Friday it engaged financial advisors to explore alternative deal options for Smithfield Foods Inc aside from its planned takeover by China’s Shuanghui International.

Starboard, a New York-based hedge fund and a large Smithfield shareholder, said it hired Moelis & Co and BDA Advisors Inc.

Smithfield declined to comment. Shuanghui officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Martinne Geller and Dhanya Skariachan in New York and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang)

