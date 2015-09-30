Activist investor Starboard builds 3.7 pct stake in Advance Auto-WSJ

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP has built a 3.7 percent stake in automotive parts maker Advance Auto Parts Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Starboard, which has met with Advance Auto’s management including Chief Executive Darren Jackson, is urging the company to push margins higher, the Journal said.

Starboard Value plans to disclose the stake at an investment conference in Toronto on Wednesday, the Journal said, citing a presentation it reviewed. (on.wsj.com/1KQofVj)

The presentation details Starboard’s view that Advance Auto is lagging behind peers AutoZone Inc and O‘Reilly Automotive Inc in profit margins, the Journal said.

Starboard also says in the presentation that Advance Auto could top $360 per share, the Journal said.

Shares of the auto parts maker closed at $170.53 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

Reuters has not verified the presentation and could not immediately reach Advance Auto and Starboard for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Starboard Value disclosed 4.5 percent stake in regional TV broadcaster Media General Inc on Tuesday and urged the company to sell itself to Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc and scrap its plan to buy Meredith Corp. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)