FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Advance Auto Parts adds Starboard CEO to its board
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 12:33 PM / 2 years ago

Advance Auto Parts adds Starboard CEO to its board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts Inc appointed activist investor Starboard Value LP’s chief executive to its board, taking the total member count to 13.

The move comes after Starboard had disclosed a 3.7 percent stake in the automotive parts retailer and urged the company in September to consider steps including a “substantial” dividend or buyback.

Jeffrey Smith, Starboard’s CEO, will head Advance Auto’s nominating and corporate governance committee and be a member of the compensation and finance committees, Advance Auto said.

The Roanoke, Virginia-based auto retailer also appointed its president, George Sherman, as the interim chief executive to succeed CEO Darren Jackson, who will retire on Jan. 2. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.