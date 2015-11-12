UPDATE 1-Advance Auto Parts Q3 profit misses Street, shares fall

(Adds forecast, Q3 results, share activity)

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by a stronger dollar, and the company cut its 2015 profit forecast.

Shares of Advance Auto, which sells products such as batteries, air fresheners and engine parts, fell nearly 12 percent to $171.47 in premarket trading.

The company cut its current-year adjusted profit forecast to $7.75-$7.90 per share, from $8.10-$8.30, partly due to costs related to its purchase of rival General Parts International Inc.

Advance Auto bought General Parts for just over $2 billion in January 2014.

Excluding items, Advance Auto earned $1.95 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 10.

Analysts had expected earnings of $2.09 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also appointed activist investor Starboard Value LP’s chief executive to its board, taking the total member count to 13.

The move comes after Starboard had disclosed a 3.7 percent stake in the automotive parts retailer and urged the company in September to consider steps including a “substantial” dividend or buyback.

Jeffrey Smith, Starboard’s CEO, will head Advance Auto’s nominating and corporate governance committee and be a member of the compensation and finance committees, Advance Auto said.

The Roanoke, Virginia-based auto retailer appointed its president, George Sherman, as the interim chief executive to succeed CEO Darren Jackson, who will retire on Jan. 2. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)