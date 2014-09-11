FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starbreeze closes Geminose acquisition
September 11, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Starbreeze closes Geminose acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB :

* Said on Wednesday that the acquisition of Geminose Inc. was closed

* Said Geminose was acquired for $7 million in Starbreeze shares, valued at the share price per closing date of the transaction

* Said 4,606,778 new shares will be issued by the Board, corresponding to about 3.0pct of the share capital on a fully diluted basis

* Said the sellers of Geminose could potentially get extra cash compensation based on positive results generated to Starbreeze from the Geminose IP over a five-year period amounting to a maximum of $10 million

