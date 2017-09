Jan 16 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB :

* 505 Games acquires the game “Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons” from Starbreeze AB

* Says transaction includes both full entitlement to game as well as related trademarks and domain names

* Game has sold more than a total of 800,000 units worldwide during its lifetime