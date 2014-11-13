FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Starbreeze Q1 EBITDA down to SEK 8.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB

* Says Q1 net sales 30.0 million Swedish crowns versus 90.3 million crowns

* Says Q1 EBITDA 8.5 million crowns versus 81.4 million crowns

* Sees in 2015 first launch on Xbox One and Playstation 4 together with 505 Games as publisher - PAYDAY 2 for next-generation consoles in both digital and physical versions will be released

* Says intends to release STORM in 2017

* Says Geminose will be launched in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

