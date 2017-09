NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp will increase the price of some of its beverages in several of its U.S. cafes by as much as 10 cents, with the average purchase price rising by 1 percent, after the company analysed its pricing structure, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The price hike in U.S. company-operated stores is effective June 25 and will mark the first price change in 18-24 months, depending on the market, Starbucks spokeswoman Lisa Passe said.