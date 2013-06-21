FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Starbucks raising some U.S. cafe drink prices
June 21, 2013 / 6:28 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Starbucks raising some U.S. cafe drink prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp will increase the price of some of its beverages in U.S. company-operated cafes by as much as 10 cents, the first price change in up to two years, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The price hike will be effective June 25, Starbucks spokeswoman Lisa Passe said.

“Less than a third of beverages will be affected by the price increases,” Passe said. “In most stores, the price of a Grande or Venti brewed coffee, as well as Frappuccino and Refreshers, will remain the same.”

Nationally, the average beverage purchase price increase will be about 1 percent, she said.

The most a tall brewed coffee will increase by is 10 cents, while some markets will not see any increase in brewed coffee, she said.

Green arabica coffee prices dropped to a four-year low on the ICE Futures U.S. market at $1.1710 per lb on Thursday.

Coffee commodity costs make up less than 10 percent of Starbucks’ overall store operating and occupancy expenses, Passe said.

