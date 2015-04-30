Starbucks opens first express store in New York City

April 30 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp on Thursday opened the first of five express stores planned for 2015 in New York City as it and other restaurant chains work to give service times a double shot of speed.

The 538-square-foot (50-square-meter) shop, located across from the New York Stock Exchange, is roughly a quarter of the size of a typical Starbucks store and offers a limited food and beverage menu. Shop employees take orders on hand-held devices to move customers more quickly through lines.

The opening comes as companies like Starbucks, McDonald’s Corp, Panera Bread Co and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc experiment with ways to boost sales, speed up service and connect with younger, tech-savvy consumers.

Seattle-based Starbucks is expanding its U.S. mobile order and pay service after a successful test launch. The company also plans to begin offering delivery service in Manhattan and Seattle this year. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Marguerita Choy)