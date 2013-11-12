FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arbitrator says Starbucks must pay Kraft in grocery fight
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 12, 2013 / 9:51 PM / 4 years ago

Arbitrator says Starbucks must pay Kraft in grocery fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday an arbitrator has concluded that it must pay Kraft Foods Group Inc $2.23 billion in damages plus $527 million in prejudgment interest and attorneys fees after the coffee chain’s early termination of the companies’ grocery deal.

Kraft began selling bags of Starbucks coffee in grocery stores beginning in September 1998. Starbucks prematurely ended the contract in March 2011 and gave the business to privately held Acosta Inc.

Starbucks accused Kraft of multiple material breaches of contract, including mismanaging the brand. Kraft denied any breach and said that if Starbucks wanted out, it must pay Kraft fair value for the business, which brought in $500 million a year in revenue.

The deal’s initial term was set to expire in March 2014. The agreement was to renew automatically for successive 10-year terms unless sooner terminated per the agreement. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
