FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Starbucks to restate results to show loss from Kraft damages
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 13, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Starbucks to restate results to show loss from Kraft damages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp said it would restate fourth-quarter results to show an operating loss of $2.12 billion to reflect damages related to its dispute with Kraft Foods.

An arbitrator ruled on Tuesday that Starbucks must pay $2.23 billion in damages plus $527 million for interest and legal fees for ending its packaged coffee supply agreement with Kraft at least three years early.

Starbucks said on Wednesday that it would show a loss of $1.64 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 29.

Mondelez International Inc, which was spun off from Kraft in October 2012, will receive all proceeds resulting from the ruling.

Based on the rules of binding arbitration, Starbucks cannot appeal the decision. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.