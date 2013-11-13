CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Starbucks to restate results to show loss from Kraft damages

(Corrects 8th paragraph to show Kraft spun off from Mondelez)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp said it would restate fourth-quarter results to show an operating loss of $2.12 billion to reflect damages related to its dispute with Kraft Foods.

Starbucks shares were down 1.8 percent at $79.15 in trading before the bell.

An arbitrator ruled on Tuesday that the company must pay $2.23 billion in damages plus $527 million for interest and legal fees for ending its packaged coffee supply agreement with Kraft at least three years early.

Kraft began selling bags of Starbucks coffee in grocery stores from September 1998, but Starbucks prematurely ended the contract in March 2011, giving the business to privately held Acosta Inc.

The initial term of the deal was to end in March 2014, after which it was to be renewed automatically for successive 10-year terms.

Starbucks said on Wednesday it would show a loss of $1.64 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 29.

The Seattle-based company had earlier reported a 34 percent rise in quarterly profit to $481.1 million, or 63 cents per share.

Mondelez International Inc, a snack and beverage company that spun off its Kraft Foods business in October 2012, will receive all proceeds resulting from the ruling.

Shares of Mondelez, whose portfolio includes Cadbury chocolates, Oreo cookies, Trident gum and Tang powdered soft drinks, were up 1.8 percent at $33.03 in premarket trading.

Based on the rules of binding arbitration, Starbucks cannot appeal the decision. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)