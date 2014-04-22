FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Starbucks to open La Boulange location in Los Angeles
April 22, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

Starbucks to open La Boulange location in Los Angeles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, April 22 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp is planning to open a La Boulange location in Los Angeles, marking the first opening outside of San Francisco, the coffee chain said on Thursday.

Starbucks has filed building permits for the La Boulange location and was not able to give a specific date for the bakery’s opening.

Starbucks, which bought La Boulange bakery owner Bay Bread Group for $100 million in 2012, has 22 La Boulange outlets in San Francisco and has national aspirations for the chain.

Starbucks sells La Boulange pastries and other food in about 3,500 Starbucks outlets in the United States.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
