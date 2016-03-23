Starbucks to announce Nespresso pod deal, new loyalty perks

SEATTLE/LOS ANGELES, March 23 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp on Wednesday will announce plans to begin selling espresso pods for Nespresso home brewers in Europe and unveil a new way for patrons to earn loyalty points outside of its cafes.

Nestle SA’s Nespresso is the most popular single-cup brewer in Europe and Starbucks’ espresso deal marks the company’s debut on that machine.

Starbucks also said Keurig Green Mountain, which was purchased by an investor group led by Germany’s Joh. A. Benckiser Holding Co (JAB) in March, will continue to supply Starbucks K-cups for Keurig brewers. The company this summer will begin selling latte products for Keurig machines in the United States, where that brewer dominates.

Starbucks, which is hosting its annual meeting in Seattle, also said it would begin selling Teavana tea brand products in Asia and the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions by this autumn.

The company, which recently changed its loyalty program so that users earn redeemable points based on dollars spent rather than single transactions, said it would roll out a prepaid rewards card from Visa before the end of 2016. That card will allow customers to earn loyalty points on purchases outside its stores. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Nick Zieminski)