Starbucks stores in U.S. and Canada hit by systems outage -CNBC

April 24 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp experienced a widespread systems outage in its stores in United States and Canada on Friday night, causing a number of them to give away free drinks, CNBC reported.

Some store managers were handing out free drinks since they could not accept payment while other stores were closed entirely, the report said. (cnb.cx/1bCejFr)

A number of social media users also reported that the computers in the stores of the world’s biggest coffee chain were down.

Starbucks could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)