Starbucks payment system outage in U.S., Canada resolved

April 24 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp said on Friday night that an outage affecting payment systems at a number of its stores in the United States and Canada had been resolved.

“The point of sale register outage has been resolved and all Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada are expected to open for business as usual on Saturday,” said a statement on the company’s website. “We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience.” (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Nick Macfie)