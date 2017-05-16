FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Payment system outages hit some Starbucks stores
May 16, 2017 / 3:13 PM / 3 months ago

Payment system outages hit some Starbucks stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday that some of its outlets in the United States and Canada suffered payment system outages due to a technology update implemented at store registers.

Multiple users complained on Twitter about the outages and said some stores were giving away free coffee.

"Cash only for today (hopefully)," said a handwritten sign outside a Starbucks at Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue in Toronto.

A Starbucks spokeswoman in Canada said payment systems at a limited number of stores were offline as a result of a system upgrade.

"We are working swiftly to resume full operations in each of these stores," the spokeswoman said in an email.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp and Solarina Ho in Toronto; Editing by Anil D'Silva

