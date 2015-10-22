Starbucks moves U.S. payment processing from Square to Chase

LOS ANGELES, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp on Thursday said it was moving its U.S. payment processing from start-up Square Inc to Chase Commerce Solutions, a division of JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The move starts immediately and is expected to be fully complete by Spring 2016, Starbucks said.

The deal does not include mobile transactions, which will continue to be processed by First Data Corp, Starbucks said.

Starbucks 12,000-plus U.S. outlets record more than 47 million transactions per week.