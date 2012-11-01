Starbucks raises full-year forecast on strong sales

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday, as overall sales at its established coffee shops topped analysts’ estimates, and it raised its forecast for fiscal 2013.

The world’s biggest coffee chain’s net income was $359 million, or 46 cents per share, for the fiscal fourth-quarter ended Sept. 30, slightly up from $358.5 million, or 47 cents per share a year earlier.

Starbucks set its new earnings per share forecast for fiscal 2013 in the range of $2.06 to $2.15, up from $2.04 to $2.14 per share previously.