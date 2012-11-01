FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Starbucks raises full-year forecast on strong sales
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

Starbucks raises full-year forecast on strong sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday, as overall sales at its established coffee shops topped analysts’ estimates, and it raised its forecast for fiscal 2013.

The world’s biggest coffee chain’s net income was $359 million, or 46 cents per share, for the fiscal fourth-quarter ended Sept. 30, slightly up from $358.5 million, or 47 cents per share a year earlier.

Starbucks set its new earnings per share forecast for fiscal 2013 in the range of $2.06 to $2.15, up from $2.04 to $2.14 per share previously.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.