Starbucks Americas sales weaker than expected
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
October 30, 2014 / 8:12 PM / 3 years ago

Starbucks Americas sales weaker than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp on Thursday reported sales at established cafes in its U.S.-dominated Americas region that missed Wall Street expectations in the latest quarter, despite the early return of the popular Pumpkin Spice latte.

Sales at Americas-region Starbucks cafes open at least 13 months rose 5 percent for the fiscal fourth-quarter ended Sept. 28, less than the 6.2 percent gain analysts expected.

The Americas region contributes the majority of Starbucks revenue. Sales for the region were up 6 percent for the third quarter. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)

