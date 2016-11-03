(Adds details)

Nov 3 Starbucks Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, while sales at established cafes in its Americas region matched Wall Street's expectations, sending its shares up as much as 6.7 percent in extended trading.

Same-store sales for the U.S.-dominated Americas region were up 5 percent, matching estimates compiled by Consensus Metrix. The Americas region produces the lion's share of Starbucks sales.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $801 million, or 54 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 2, from $652.5 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 56 cents per share.

Total revenue rose to $5.71 billion from $4.91 billion, topping the average expectation of $5.68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the world's largest coffee chain were up $1.4 at $52.49 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)