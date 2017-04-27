LOS ANGELES, April 27 Starbucks Corp reported quarterly profit that matched Wall Street's estimate on Thursday, sending shares of the chain that often tops expectations down 2.9 percent to $59.50 in after-hours trade.

Net income attributed to Starbucks was $652.8 million, or 45 cents per share, for the second quarter ended April 2, up from $575.1 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier. Results from the latest quarter matched the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

