Starbucks lowers fiscal Q4 view citing global economic weakness

July 26 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday, but cut its outlook for the current quarter citing the economic weakness around the world.

Net income grew to $333.1 million, or 43 cents per share, for the f iscal third-quarter e nded July 1, from $279.1 million, or 36 cents per share a year earlier.

The company lowered its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecast to “reflect the difficult economic environment all global retailers are confronting today,” Chief Financial Officer Troy Alstead, said in a statement.