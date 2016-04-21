Starbucks cafe sales growth falls short, shares fall

April 21 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp on Thursday reported global cafe sales growth that fell just short of Wall Street expectations.

Shares of the world’s biggest coffee chain fell 4.9 percent to $57.85 after it said global sales at cafes open at least 13 months were up 6 percent for the second quarter ended March 27. Analysts had expected an overall same-cafe sales gain of 6.7 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang)